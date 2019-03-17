VIDEO: Genoa 2-0 Juventus – Sturaro stuns and Kouame crushes

A quick second half brace from Genoa saw them bag a 2-0 win over Juventus and inflict the Bianconeri’s first defeat in Serie A this season.

The Grifone earned a draw in Turin earlier in the season, which was also he first time Juventus dropped points in Serie A, and goals from Stefano Sturaro then Goran Pandev gave Genoa victory and their first season unbeaten against the Bianconeri since 2011/12.

VAR was again at the centre of a Serie A match as Genoa had a penalty chopped off, and Paulo Dybala had a goal ruled out. Both were correct decisions.