VIDEO: Inter 0-1 Lazio – Spalletti attacks Icardi

STADIO MEAZZA (MILAN) – Luciano Spalletti was adamant Mauro Icardi had to be left out, as a defensive masterclass gave Lazio a 1-0 win over Inter on Sunday night in Serie A, lighting up the race for a top four finish and Champions League qualification.

The Inter coach decided to not call up the former captain, despite Lautaro Martinez being injured, and Icardi having returned to training with the team.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the only goal to earn Lazio the three points. As a result, the Biancocelesti are just three points behind AC Milan in fourth, though do have a game in hand in the race for a Champions League spot.

Vieri Capretta was at the Stadio Meazza and here’s what he made of Spalletti’s rant and the game.

