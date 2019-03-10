VIDEO: Inter 2-0 SPAL – Lautaro and Politano impress

Inter took their time, but two second half goals ended SPAL’s resistance and gave the Nerazzurri a 2-0 win as they celebrated they 111th anniversary.

Matteo Politano opened the scoring for Inter midway through the second half, after Lautaro Martinez had a goal ruled out by VAR in the first, then Roberto Gagliardini doubled the lead soon after as the Nerazzurri kept their 57-year unbeaten Serie A record over SPAL.

As a result, Inter moved to within a point of city rivals AC Milan, who sit third in the Serie A table, with the Derby della Madonnina coming up between the pair in a week.