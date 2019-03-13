VIDEO: Juventus 3-0 Atletico Madrid – Cristiano is the comeback king

Comeback was the word of the day in Turin, and three goals from Cristiano Ronaldo gave Juventus a 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid and passage into the Champions League quarter-finals, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

Over 40,000 fans packed inside the Allianz Stadium as Ronaldo twice headed past Jan Oblak, before stepping up in the 86th minute to smash home a penalty and break Atleti hearts.

Diego Simeone’s men had won eight of their last 10 matches against Serie A sides, as well as keeping five clean sheets in their last five games, but they were no match for a Juventus side who dominated from the off.