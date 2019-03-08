VIDEO: Juventus 4-1 Udinese – King Kean Keep Juventus On Track

Juventus warmed up for their crucial Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid with a straight forward 4-1 win over Udinese on Friday night as youngster Moise Kean starred for the Bianconeri.

With one eye on Tuesday’s match, Massimiliano Allegri opted for a much-changed side, handing Kean his first Serie A start of the season alongside Federico Bernardeschi and Alex Sandro upfront, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic all sat on the bench.

Just over 39,000 fans packed into the Allianz Stadium for the 200th time, to see Kean bag his first and second goals of the campaign, making him the first Juventus player to score at least two in a single Serie A game since Giuseppe Galderisi in February 1982.

Emre Can scored from the penalty spot, and Blaise Matuidi added a fourth. Kevin Lasagna did get a late consolation for the visitors, but it mattered not as the Bianconeri extended their lead atop Serie A to 19 points over Napoli.