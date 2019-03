Lazio recorded their joint-biggest win of the season as a sensational first half performance saw them demolish Parma 4-1 at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday and take another step towards the top four.

Adam Marusic and Senad Lulic struck either side of a Luis Alberto double, before Parma substitute Mattia Sprocati pulled one back late on.

The result saw the Aquile move two points behind Roma and five adrift of fourth-placed Inter, but with a game in hand still to come at home to struggling Udinese.