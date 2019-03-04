VIDEO: Napoli 1-2 Juventus – To VAR or not to VAR?

Juventus all but secured an eighth consecutive Serie A title with a 2-1 win away to nearest challengers Napoli that moved them 16 points clear at the top of the table, as both teams had players sent off and Lorenzo Insigne missed a penalty at the Stadio San Paolo.

Alex Meret was given his marching order for the hosts in the first half, with goals from Miralem Pjanic and Emre Can putting Juve in the driving seat at half time. However, Napoli rallied after Pjanic earned a second booking with Jose Callejon pulling one back, before Insigne missed a golden chance to equalise.

As a result, Juventus have now broken their club record of 26 matches unbeaten away from home, and also maintain their unbeaten record this season.