VIDEO: Parma 1-0 Genoa – Big Bruno and King Kucka enough to send Grifone packing

It was anything but comfortable, but Parma managed to overcome Genoa 1-0 at the Stadio Ennio Tardini to win at home after four straight defeats in front of their own fans.

Juraj Kucka’s late strike was just about enough for the Crociati as the Slovak midfielder continues to have a positive impact since his January arrival from Trabzonspor.

Big Bruno Alves was dominant as ever at the back for the hosts, sniffing out anything the Rossoblu threw at his box.

Our man Conor Clancy was at the Tardini to take in the action for us.