VIDEO: Parma 1-3 Atalata – Champions League dreams kept alive by brilliant Gomez

Four thousand Bergamaschi made the trip to Emilia-Romagna for Sunday’s Serie A lunch match and they were rewarded as Atalanta came from behind to claim a crucial 3-1 win over Parma as they kept their European hopes alive and moved within three points of the Champions League.

The atmosphere had built inside the Stadio Ennio Tardini some time before kick-off as the travelling support cheered every goal in the warmup and you could have been forgiven for not realising it was Parma who were at home as the hosts’ players’ names were whistled upon their announcement ahead of the game getting underway.

Once the game got going, Papu Gomez took centre stage in an incredible performance by the Atalanta captain and he inspired his side.

Our man Conor Clancy was there to take in the game for us.