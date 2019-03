Claudio Ranieri marked his return to the Roma bench with a cagey 2-1 win over Empoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Monday.

The former Leicester City boss replaced sacked Eusebio Di Francesco in the Lupi hot seat last Friday and goals from Stephan El Shaarawy and Patrik Schick either side of a Juan Jesus own goal in the first half helped him get off to a winning start, although Alessandro Florenzi was sent off late on.