VIDEO: Sampdoria 1-0 AC Milan – What was Donnarumma thinking?

Sampdoria beat AC Milan 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Saturday night in Serie A, inflicting a second defeat in a row onto the Rossoneri and boosting their own European chances.

The hosts started with a bang and Milan with a crash as Gregoire Defrel made the most of a shambolic Gianluigi Donnarumma mistake to break the deadlock in the game’s first minute.

This goal was the difference in the end, as the Rossoneri lost for the second game in a row, and Sampdoria climbed up to 45 points and are well in the race for a Europa League finish.

Vieri Capretta was at the Luigi Ferraris – here’s what he made of the game.