VIDEO: Sassuolo 1-1 Napoli – Ancelotti’s changes don’t pay off as Partenopei suffer another stumble

Domenico Berardi’s first goal at the Mapei Stadium in over a year wasn’t enough for Sassuolo to see off a heavily-changed and sub-par Napoli side on Sunday evening, with the Partenopei bagging a late leveller.

Carlo Ancelotti fielded a number of the Partenopei’s more peripheral players in his starting XI and his decisions came back to bite him as he watched his side drop points for the second straight Serie A outing after last week’s loss against Juventus.

With the draw, Sassuolo continued an impressive recent streak against the Napoletani, which now stands at four games without defeat, drawing three of those. But Napoli don’t usually lose in Emilia-Romagna and Insigne’s late equaliser ensured they remain unbeaten in their last 19 visits to the region.

Our man Conor Clancy arrived in time after attending Bologna’s win over Cagliari earlier in the day and he gave us his thoughts on this one as well.