VIDEO: SPAL 1-2 Sampdoria: VAR causes chaos in Ferrara while Quagliarella bosses it

There’s no side that Fabio Quagliarella enjoys facing more than SPAL and the veteran was on hand from the fourth minute as Sampdoria picked up a 2-1 win at the Stadio Paolo Mazza, condemning SPAL yet another winless day in Ferrara.

Ahead of kick-off, Quagliarella averaged a goal or assist every 53 minutes against SPAL – which was his best of any side he has faced – and it was clear that he fancied himself against the Biancazzurri from early on. He was right to, as well, as he ended Sunday’s meeting with four goals and two assists in just 280 minutes against the Ferrarese.

SPAL’s fans were left furious when a Sergio Floccari goal was ruled out, prompting them to flood from the Curva Ovest in protest.

Our man Conor Clancy was there for us and he gave his thoughts after the final whistle.