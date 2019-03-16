VIDEO: SPAL 2-1 Roma – Ferrarese come out fighting to send Roma home empty-handed

It was a day of ended streaks on Saturday as SPAL beat Roma 2-1 to bring an end to their 11-game winless run at the Stadio Paolo Mazza, picking up three points at home for just the third time this season and the first since September 17.

The Ferrarese hadn’t beaten the Giallorossi twice in a single Serie A season since 1965/66 but the long wait came to an end thanks to goals from Mohamed Fares and an Andrea Petagna penalty either side of Diego Perotti’s own effort from 12 yards for the visitors.

All was unusually quiet inside the Mazza ahead of kick-off but all of that soon changed once the players reemerged to get the game going and SPAL fed off the energy provided by their home support, which has too often weighed on their shoulders this season.

