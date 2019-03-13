Wanda: I say what I think and will continue to do so

Despite the heavy criticism coming her way for the handling of husband Mauro Icardi’s situation at Inter, Wanda Nara has insisted that she will not change her ways.

The Argentine also acts as the striker’s agent and it is over a month since her husband featured for the Nerazzurri due to a spat with the club following ugly discussions over a new contract.

Both Icardi and his other half have received widespread criticism, particularly Nara due to her perceived lack of ability for the role of his representative but she warned that she refuses to listen to it.

“I will continue to express my feelings in my way and say what I think. The world of football is difficult for a woman but I will always express myself,” she said at the Socrates Prize event in Milan.

“That seems like the right thing to do for me. I have been working to be independent since I was a child and I hope for a world that is a little quieter towards women.

“Some day, I would like my daughters to find a man like my husband, who defends me and allows me to say things that maybe he disagrees with. But women should always be listened to.”