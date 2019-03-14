Woeful Inter exit Europa League after Eintracht Frankfurt defeat

The 15,000 travelling Eintracht Frankfurt fans left the Studio Giuseppe Meazza happy as an early Luka Jovic goal gave them a 1-0 win over Inter and qualification to the Europa League quarter-finals.

After a goalless draw in the first leg, Inter knew they had to keep a clean sheet, or beat their German opponents, but a mistake from Stefan De Vrij ultimately cost the Nerazzurri.

That means Inter continue something of a Europa League tradition, as they have now been eliminated in the Round of 16 in their last three attempts in the competition.

Things were already tough for the Nerazzurri as they were without Mauro Icardi, and the suspended Lautaro Martinez which meant Keita Bale was handed a start upfront with his last match coming against Empoli in December last year.

Frankfurt made a blistering start to the game as Filip Kostic hit the bar after just three minutes. Then two minutes later the German side took the lead.

A long ball caught out Stefan De Vrij, who fell to the ground in a tussle with Jovic, which left the Eintracht No.8 though on goal and he coolly lifted the ball over Samir Handanovic and into the net.

Chances were few and far between for Inter, though Perisic half volleyed over the bar and Keita Balde broke free of the defence but a poor first touch allowed Kevin Trapp to collect the loose ball.

Just before the half hour, Frankfurt had the ball in the back of the net again with Sebastien Haller poking the ball in, but it was ruled out for offside.

Inter were let off the hook again as a Matias Vecino error allowed Mijat Gacinovic into the area and his initial shot was well saved by Handanovic save who then poked the loose ball out of Haller’s feet.

The game opened up after the break as Luciano Spalletti switched from 4-3-3 to a 3-4-3 formation, not that it made much difference for the home side as Eintracht tested Handanovic with Haller getting free in the penalty area.

Jovic had a thunderous effort blocked by Andrea Ranoccia, then Jovic was denied again by Handanovic with Eintracht increasingly dangerous on the counterattack.

It mattered not, as Inter were unable to create anything of note and the closest they came to an equaliser was a long distance Milan Skriniar shot which whistled wide.