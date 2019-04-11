AC Milan back in Financial Fair Play hot water

UEFA has announced that AC Milan are once again under investigation from their CFCB Adjudicatory Chamber for possible Financial Fair Play breaches.

The Rossoneri were previously referred to and assessed by the chamber, who stated in December that the club must break even by 2021 or have their European ban restored.

In a statement released on Wednesday, UEFA revealed that the current investigation will look into FFP for last season, as well as the previous three seasons.

“The UEFA Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) investigatory chamber has today communicated its decision to refer the case of AC Milan (Italy) to the CFC adjudicatory chamber as the club has failed to comply with the break-even requirement during the monitoring period assessed in the current season and covering the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons,” the statement reads.

“UEFA will be making no further comments on the matter until a decision has been reache by the CFCB adjudicatory chamber in this case.

“This referral is not related to the decision that was made by the CFCB adjudicatory in December 2018 and was covering the 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.”

Milan’s previous case looked into their finances from 2014 to 2017.