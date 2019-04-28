AC Milan Champions League hopes dented after Torino defeat

STADIO OLIMPICO GRANDE TORINO (Turin) – A nine-minute double salvo from Torino gave them a 2-0 win over ten-man AC Milan, which puts the Granata well in the race for Champions League football next season.

Andrea Belotti, who has never beaten Milan with Torino, scored the first from the penalty spot, then Alejandro Berenguer got the second for the home side, before Alessio Romagnoli was given his marching orders for sarcastically applauding the referee.

The Granata’s first win over Milan since November 2001 puts them level on 56 points with their opponents, and sit joint fifth in the Serie A table, two points behind Roma.

Neither side could get a hold of the game in the opening 10 minutes, but Torino were slightly in the ascendancy. However, the closest they came was Andrea Belotti flashing a freekick just wide.

It was end to end stuff for a spell, as first Suso had a rasping strike beaten away by Sirigu, then immediately after Belotti and Alejandro Berenguer combined with the former being denied by Ricardo Rodriguez.

Belotti then tried an overhead kick which hit the back of Alessio Romagnoli and was gathered by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

A nicely worked corner allowed Lorenzo De Silvestri to fire in a low cross towards Belotti but his side-footed effort was easily saved.

Just before the break, Milan did get in on the Torino goal, but Patrick Cutrone tried to poke past Sirigu from a tight angle, but the goalkeeper spread himself well and smothered the effort.

After the break, Torino continued as they had been for most of the first 45 minutes and had Milan pinned in their own half, without really testing Donnarumma.

Then the breakthrough came as referee Marco Guida pointed to the penalty spot, following a foul on Armando Izzo by Franck Kessie. Belotti stepped up and bagged his third ever goal against Milan to give the Granata the lead.

That seemed to wake Milan up a bit and they finally offered some substance in attack with Tiemoue Bakayoko heading a Hakan Calhanoglu freekick off the crossbar.

It wasn’t to be as poor defending from Andrea Conti allowed the ball to fall to Berenguer and he placed one perfectly into the top corner, just out of Donnarumma’s reach.

Sirigu came to Torino’s rescue with an excellent low save from another Bakayoko header, before Nicolas N’Koulou cleared.

Things went from bad to worse as Romagnoli was given a red card for sarcastically applauding the referee 10 minutes from time.

TOTALLY DESERVED

It was probably Milan’s toughest game in the run in for Champions League football, and it was one which Torino completely deserved to win. They out ran Milan, had more ideas in the final third than Milan, and were much more organised at the back than Milan. Once more there was no support for the striker, Cutrone in this case, as Gattuso’s had at least 10-men behind the ball when not in possession, making life extremely difficult for the No.63.