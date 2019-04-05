AC Milan Director in Brazil for striker talks

AC Milan Sporting Director Leonardo is in Brazil to discuss a potential move for Gremio forward Everton.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Brazilian side and the Rossoneri are looking to tie up a deal before the summer.

According to Fox Sports Brasil, Leonardo is meeting Gremio President Romildo Bolzan in a bid to get an agreement over the line. The young starlet currently has a release clause of €80 million, but the Brazilian side could be willing to part company with him for half that.

“I am very happy with their interest, Milan are a huge team,” the Brazilian said previously, hinting at a move.

“I talk often with Paquetà. If all goes as it should go, we can become teammates.”

Milan are trying to get ahead in the race to sign the youngster, with Premier League side Manchester City also said to be keen on the forward.