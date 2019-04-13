AC Milan grab vital win over Lazio

A Franck Kessie penalty gave AC Milan a crucial 1-0 victory over Lazio in their charge for Champions League football.

Having picked up just one point in their last four matches, Milan got back to winning ways and maintained their unbeaten Serie A home recored over Lazio which stretches back to 1989.

The result moves Milan fourth in the Serie A table, six points clear of the Aquile, and just one over Roma in fifth.

Lazio started well and tested Pepe Reina almost immediately after good work from Joaquin Correa found Ciro Immobile free in the area, only for the Spanish goalkeeper to make an excellent low save.

From there Milan had Lazio pinned in their own half, but were unable to make the dominance count, while another great chance came the way of Correa, after Immobile was fed in box and from the goalline swung a ball into the Argentine, who blasted over from six yards out.

Kessie tried a shot from the edge of the box but it was easily saved by Thomas Strakosha as Milan ramped up the pressure.

A cross from Fabio Borini found Krzysztof Piatek, who held off Francesco Acerbi and laid the ball into the path of Suso, but his effort whistled just over the bar.

Then from the other side, Davide Calabria swung a ball in and Piatek rose above the defence, but his header scraped the outside of the upright.

Just before the break Hakan Calhanoglu had a shot tipped over the bar by Strakosha. While at the other end, Immobile hit the post after being brilliantly played in by Luis Alberto.

Injuries to Calabria and Alessio Romagnoli forced Milan to switch to a three-man backline, and it almost immediately paid off at the other end as substitute Cristian Zapata went on a marauding run, but his eventual pass to Piatek forced the Pole wide and Strakosha made the save.

Appeals for a penalty, as Calhanoglu blasted the ball into Acerbi’s arm, were waved away by referee Gianluca Rocchi after consulting VAR, but moments later Milan did have their spot kick when Mateo Musacchio was bundled over by Riza Durmisi.

Kessie stepped up and slotted the ball past Strakosha into the right-hand corner, sending the goalkeeper in the opposite direction, 11 minutes from time.

Finally in stoppage time, a sensational save from Strakosha denied Suso a goal with a trademark curling effort.

Milan midfield wins the day

Led by Kessie, the Milan midfield were key in victory over Lazio. The Ivorian covered every blade of grass, completing more passes than any of his teammates, and 100 percent of his dribbles. This is the Kessie Milan need more often. Complimented by Bakayoko, who broke up the Lazio play more often than not, and Calhanoglu, who bridged the gap between midfield and attack.

Still looking for Immobile

Yes, he hit the post, and had a brilliant chance three minutes in, but that was about all the striker did. A key man for Simone Inzaghi, when he doesn’t score Lazio struggle, and once again that was the case. He struggled to break free of Romagnoli and his side paid.