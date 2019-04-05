AC Milan line up Tottenham Hotspur boss to replace Gattuso

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino has been identified as a possible replacement for Gennaro Gattuso at AC Milan.

Despite repeated attempts from the Milan hierarchy to quash speculation around the Rossoneri hot seat there remains doubt regarding the immediate future of Gattuso.

With the prospect of featuring in the UEFA Champions League next season Corriere della Sera and Tuttosport understand Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis has earmarked Pocchetino as an ideal replacement.

Milan sporting director Leonardo has been particularly vague when asked about retaining Gattuso beyond the summer and has reportedly been encouraged to confront him over their recent results.

Pochettino has established himself as one of the best coaches in the world having transformed the fortunes of Spurs since being appointed in 2014.

The Rossoneri have also been linked with the likes of Antonio Conte and Arsene Wenger, the latter being a favourite of former Arsenal director Gazidis.