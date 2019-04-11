AC Milan midfielder facing uncertain future amidst interest in Gremio star

As AC Milan ramp up their interest in Gremio star Everton, current Rossoneri wide midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu’s long-term future at the club has been cast into doubt.

The Turkey international arrived from German club Bayer Leverkusen in 2017 but has endured an inconsistent spell in Serie A, whilst the January arrival of Lucas Paqueta from Flamengo saw him fall down the pecking order.

With Milan keen to bring in Brazilian winger Everton this summer, La Gazzetta dello Sport suggest that Calhanoglu’s days at the Stadio San Siro could be numbered as the Diavolo work on a clear out of their squad.

Interest from the Bundesliga could see Calhanoglu return to Germany, and with suggestions that he does not fit into coach Gennaro Gattuso’s tactics, it is reported that he will be sacrificed in order to raise funds.

Calhanoglu still has two years remaining on his contract and recently expressed a desire to remain at the club, but the return of Giacomo Bonaventura from a long-term injury next season could see his stock at Milan fall further.

The 25-year-old has scored 10 goals in 83 appearances for Milan across his two seasons at the club, but has only registered a single goal in Serie A this term.