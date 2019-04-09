AC Milan midfielder wanted by Boca Juniors and top French club

Luca Biglia is a wanted man, as his agent has revealed that Boca Juniors and a top French club want the AC Milan midfielder.

The 33-year-old’s future with the Rossoneri is a question mark after reports on Monday suggested the Serie A side are not ready to discuss a new contract with the Argentine at this time.

That doesn’t mean Biglia is without suitors however, as his agent Enzo Montepaone revealed his client is being tracked by two clubs.

“The player only has the Rossoneri on his mind, and he wants to finish the season strongly,” he told Sportnews.eu.

“Next week I’ll be in Milan to talk to the club and we’ll understand things a little better.

“The rumours about Boca are true. They asked about him, but I replied that we are waiting for the end of the season and then we’d see what is best.

“It’s the second time Boca have asked me about Lucas, but right now I don’t think Biglia can go back to Argentina.

“It’s true we’ve also received an offer from an important French club. I can’t say who, but they’re a top club in Ligue 1.”