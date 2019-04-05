AC Milan monitoring the progress of Genoa youngster

Genoa prospect Denilho Cleonise has impressed observers from AC Milan who are weighing up the prospect of making an offer for the player at the end of the season.

The 17-year-old joined the Rossoblu last summer following the expiry of his contract with Ajax having previously featured for AZ Alkmaar’s youth team and amateur side AVV Zeeburgia.

La Gazzetta dello Sport understand the Dutch youngster is one of a number of young players Milan are scouting as the club continues to pursue youthful additions to the squad.

Milan are also keeping tabs on Argentine pair Matias Palacios from San Lorenzo and Newell’s Old Boys midfielder Juan Sforza, all of which would join the club’s Primavera team.

The club are hopeful that by coming to an agreement early they can avoid competing with rival clubs and pay a relatively small fee.

Cleonise has already made 21 appearances at youth level for Genoa this campaign scoring twice.