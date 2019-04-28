AC Milan player ratings: Reckless Romagnoli adds to Rossoneri woes

AC Milan saw their hopes of qualifying for next season’s Champions League take a dent, as they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Torino at the Stadio Olimpico on Sunday evening.

The Granata sealed victory with two strikes in the second half, as an Andrea Belotti penalty was followed up by a vicious Alex Berenguer volley to send them above Milan in the table.

In a week that saw them crash out of the Coppa Italia to Lazio, Milan also had captain Alessio Romagnoli sent off for dissent, amongst a string of bookings as frustration mounted.