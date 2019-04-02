AC Milan v Udinese: Official Line-Ups

It’s been over 10 years since AC Milan beat Udinese twice in a single Serie A season, though they have the opportunity to equal that record when the Zebrette visit the Stadio San Siro on Tuesday night.

Form isn’t on the Rossoneri’s side as they are coming off the back of two Serie A defeats, and Udinese have won three of their last five, as many as in the previous 21.

Goals should be expected as Milan have found the net in 19 of their last 20 Serie A home meetings against Udinese, and although Krzysztof Piatek has failed to score in his last two matches at the San Siro, he has never gone three Serie A home games without finding the net.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Biglia, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu; Paquetá; Piatek, Cutrone

Udinese: Musso; Samir, Opoku, De Maio, Zeegelaar; Fofanà, Behrami, Ter Avest; Pussetto, Lasagna, De Paul