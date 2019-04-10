Ajax player ratings: Neres pounces to peg back Juventus

A David Neres strike early in the second half earned Ajax a 1-1 draw against Juventus in the Champions League Quarter-Final first leg at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Wednesday.

The Brazilian pinched the ball off Joao Cancelo before driving into the box and rifling in after Cristiano Ronaldo had headed Juventus in front earlier in the match.

Ajax dominated for large swaths of the second half, with Barcelona-bound Frenkie De Jong impressing in midfield as the Dutch club take a draw to Turin for the second leg.