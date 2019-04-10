Ajax v Juventus: Official Line-Ups

Cristiano Ronaldo has been passed fit and starts for Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to Ajax.

There had been concerns over his fitness following an injury sustained on international duty but the hero of the last round has recovered and starts in Amsterdam.

Daniele Rugani replaces Giorgio Chiellini, while Rodrigo Bentancur has edged out Sami Khedira for a spot in Massimiliano Allegri’s side.

Ajax: Onana; Veltman, De Ligt, Blind, Tagliafico; De Beek, De Jong, Schone; Ziyech, Tadic, Neres.

Juventus: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.