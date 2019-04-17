Allegri: Ajax deserved to win, Juventus fell apart

Following Juventus’ defeat to Ajax, Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri was full of praise for the Dutch side, admitting they fully deserved to go through.

After a 1-1 draw in Amsterdam, things started well for Juventus, with Cristiano Ronaldo heading home just before the half hour, but Donny van de Beek levelled moments later, and Matthijs De Ligt got the Dutch side’s second not long after the hour.

“Ajax deserved to go through,” Allegri told the press. “They did better and we [Juventus] fell apart. We lost out shape. In the second have we could definitely have done better.

“We had chances, we scored but we didn’t have what it takes and they [Ajax] deserved it.

“Ajax have excellent players, they play good football and aren’t a terrible team. They scored five goals against Real Madrid, and that wasn’t a fluke.

“It isn’t the worst elimination for us, it is just an elimination. Every year Juventus have an objective, and sometimes you lose in the final, and other times, you go out in the quarter-final.

“The Champions League is strange as you have to turn up in the best condition, even when you are missing a few players, and we have had a number of injuries for a long time, so it’s difficult.”

Immediately after the match, questions over the future of Allegri were raised in Turin, though the coach is clear about where he will be coaching.

“I spoke with the president a couple of days ago,” Allegri said. “And I have already made a decision. I have a contract, and I will stay. My intention is to stay, as there is still a lot of work to do.

“If I wasn’t motivated, I would have told the president I wanted to leave at the end of the season.

“Winning the Scudetto isn’t easy, and getting to two Champions League finals isn’t easy. Everything seems easy, we will rest tomorrow, accept the defeat and prepare for Saturday.

“Next year Juventus will have the same objective. We cannot win everything, and I understand the disappointment and bitterness. It’s the same for me, as it is the fans, club and players.

“We played well against a great Ajax team.”