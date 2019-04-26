Allegri: Bernardeschi could feature in midfield against Inter

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has opened the door for experimentation against Inter on Saturday after stating Federico Bernardeschi and Joao Cancelo could feature in midfield.

The Bianconeri wrapped up their eighth straight Scudetto last weekend against Fiorentina, and as a result are closing out the season with little to play for.

Despite that, Allegri has asked his side to keep their focus in the Derby d’Italia, though he is looking forward to seeing how some tactician variations will play out.

“Inter-Juventus is a wonderful match,” he told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “We have to come away with a win because our goal is to pick up points in these games from now until the end of the season, and that stimulates us.

“[Giorgio] Chiellini has returned and will play tomorrow, but we’ve lost [Rodrigo] Bentancur to a muscle strain.

“If [Moise] Kean plays in attack, then Bernardeschi will be the substitute. We don’t have many alternatives but we’ll adapt.

“Bernardeschi is forced to play as a forward but I want to see if he can play as a central midfielder in the future. It’s an experiment that excites me.

“The other variation I want to try is that of Cancelo as a mezzala. Other than that, seeing Emre Can in defence is nothing new.”

The match will see Juventus square off against Beppe Marotta for the first time since his departure for Inter

“I haven’t seen him since his departure so I’d like to see him again,” he added. “We achieved great things together. We’re professionals, and sometimes you go down different paths but that doesn’t take away from all the good we did.

“I’ll meet with [Andrea] Agnelli and make plans and new objectives. The most important thing is to be clear-minded and make decisions that will lay the foundation for a successful season.”