Allegri: Juventus are happy with positive result

Juventus left Amsterdam with a 1-1 draw from their Champions League first leg and coach Massimiliano Allegri claimed it was a result that pleased him.

Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus in front on the stroke of half-time but the Bianconeri were immediately pegged back after the interval when David Neres netted for the home side.

That goal leaves the Bianconeri with a lot of work still to do in Italy, with Allegri aware of that fact, although he believes the team will improve with their top scorer back from injury.

“You can always do more but the team are leaving with a positive result. Ajax played well but the away goal is important for us,” the Juventus boss told reporters.

“Their goal at the start of the second half put us in difficulty but we finished well. We know that we will have to play well to win the second leg because they will give us a hard time again.

“I thought Ronaldo played well too and took his goal well. With him back in the side, we will do better as a team.”

Allegri did highlight how impressed he was with the performance of Ajax and believes they deserve the credit they have received of late.

“Ajax merit praise. They attacked us well but we knew the game would be like that. A team that eliminates Real Madrid by winning 4-1 at the Bernabeu aren’t just a young team,” he added.

“We knew they would play the way they did and they will come to Turin and perform with the same personality and technique they have.”