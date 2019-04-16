Allegri: Juventus Must Be Better in Constructing Play

After witnessing his team draw 1-1 away against Ajax in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wants to see his team improve their attacking play when they are in possession of the ball.

The Bianconeri host the Dutch giants on Tuesday evening and the 51-year-old expects the match to be open from start to finish.

“We face a team different from Atletico but will need the same intensity,” Allegri told the press.

“The result of the first leg does not count for anything, compared to Amsterdam we must be more cohesive in the construction of the game, wanting more precision in the passing.

“It will be a long-lasting game, open until the end. We will need everyone, who goes on the pitch, who goes on the bench, and the fans. Going to the semi-finals would be an extraordinary result.”