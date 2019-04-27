Allegri: Juventus deserved at least a draw against Inter

After coming back from a goal down, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was happy with the way his side reacted in the Derby d’Italia against Inter.

Inter made a brilliant start as Radja Nainggolan’s spectacular volley found the back of the net with a little help from Wojciech Szczesny, but Ronaldo levelled things up just after the hour with his own long range drive.

“We were under the cosh in the first half, but in the second we were better,” Allegri told the press. “It may look like we ran more, but we actually made less technical mistakes.

“After having conceded a goal, we also risked conceding another. In the second 45 minutes we maybe deserved a bit more, but in the end a draw is the right result.”

After exiting the Champions League to Ajax in the quarter-final stage, Allegri was asked if there is still a bit of regret lingering in the Juventus dressing room.

“When Ronaldo arrived everyone said ‘Juventus will the Champions League’. But it isn’t like that,” Allegri went on.

“We had important players missing. The Juventus project continues, it isn’t just a flash in the pan.

“Next year we will try again, but in March you never know what can happen. There are things that go beyond what happens on the pitch.

“At home against Ajax, we played better than in the first leg.”

Finally, Allegri’s future was once again a hot topic, and the Juventus boss was unequivocal in what will happen next season.

“I’ll be here,” Allegri stated. “I have another year left on my contract. And I’ll be planning the future with the club.”