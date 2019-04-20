Allegri: Juventus have to get better at managing difficult situations in games

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was delighted with his side winning the Scudetto, but warned of complacency once again, as they almost had to wait another week to confirm an eighth successive title.

Over 40,000 fans saw Nikola Milenkovic give Juventus a scare on six minutes, as he bagged the fasted goal against the Bianconeri this season. However, Alex Sandro got the equaliser late in the first half, then a German Pezzella own goal put the home side in front in the second.

“It is nice to win five successive Scudetti, and it wasn’t easy,” Allegri told the press. “And some at the club and in the squad have won eight [in a row].

“Putting aside the bitterness and disappointment of the [Champions League] elimination. We came from that and then conceded almost immediately.

“We have to work on managing unpredictable situations. On Tuesday we had four terrible chances against us, and the same thing happened today after we conceded.

“It happens in the Champions League and in Serie A, and it is something we need to improve upon.

Looking ahead to next season, Allegri indicated that Juventus will do some experimenting in the final five matches of the campaign before making plans for the summer.

“We will have some meetings to see what the club wants,” Allegri said. “And analyse what went wrong this season.

“On the field I will try some of the players in different roles, and some of the young players. A revolution is useless, we need to improve the quality of our game, and manage unexpected situations better.

“Because when you have these blackout moments, it can change a competition. We have to improve this aspect.

“Next year, the objective will be the Scudetto. The two Milan teams are improving, also Napoli and even Roma or Lazio.

“It was a strange season and we pushed the accelerator even when things were going well. At one point several players had issues and I wanted to push things.

“If we lost against Bologna, after playing in Madrid [against Atletico], it wold have been a very difficult season. It was the most decisive game of the campaign.

“There are key moments in every season, and if you get them wrong you are out. Juventus didn’t get them wrong.”