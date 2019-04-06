Allegri: Juventus were a little embarrassed in the first half

After coming back to beat AC Milan 2-1, Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri wasn’t happy with the way his side started the game.

Things started well for the Rossoneri as Krzysztof Piatek put the away side ahead just before half time, but a Paulo Dybala penalty and Moise Kean’s 84th minute strike put Juventus on the verge of an eighth successive Scudetto.

“We were a little embarrassed [in the first half],” Allegri told the press. “With an 18 point advantage it was right to let some players recuperate energy.

“Alex Sandro didn’t have to play, but I decided to let him. I knew the difficulties we would have, but we also made a lot of chances.

“Getting Khedira back was important and I didn’t think I would have had to have him play as much as he did.”

Milan very very much on top in the first half, with almost 60 percent possession going into the break.

“In the first half Milan put us under a lot of pressure,” Allegri went on. “We weren’t able to find Mandzukic.

“In the second half we did better. People don’t always understand how hard it is to play simple football.”

Should Genoa beat Napoli on Sunday, Juventus will win their eighth consecutive Scudetto, but Allegri has other plans and won’t be watching the match.

“I won’t be doing anything,” the Juventus coach said. “My son is watching a TV show… Infinity, or the Flash or something.”