Allegri: Winning Serie A isn’t easy, Juventus should be respected

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri refutes claims that his decision to field a second-string side at SPAL on Sunday has distorted the shape of the Serie A table.

Between playing Ajax in Amsterdam last Wednesday and this coming Tuesday, Allegri took the opportunity to leave his stars in Turin.

“It hasn’t distorted anything,” he said in his press conference at the Stadio Paolo Mazza, where Juventus lost 2-1 and missed the chance to seal the title.

“We went to Amsterdam on Wednesday, returned on Thursday and left for Ferrara on Friday.

“We certainly did better with these players than we would have with the others.”

Juventus can be crowned champions on Sunday if Napoli fall short away to Chievo, but Allegri said he doesn’t mind when the win is secured, but he was quick to remind journalists of how difficult it is to win a championship.

“We’ll see what happens tomorrow,” he said.

“I hear that Serie A is easy to win. It is for those who win it, but for those who don’t, it’s very difficult.

“Compared to the rest, Juventus have the strength to compete, but winning is not easy, it’s very difficult.

“So to do it for seven years must be honoured. Earning 84 points in 33 games isn’t easy. I’m happy.”

Moise Kean was withdrawn in Ferrara while Paulo Dybala remained on the pitch but Allegri said that is no indication as to who will play on Tuesday when asked if the Argentine missed an opportunity to impress.

“it’s no sign of anything,” he said.

“Kean was fading away and his legs weren’t going as they were.

“Paulo needed 90 minutes and it has done him good.”