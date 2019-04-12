Ancelotti confident of Napoli second-leg comeback against Arsenal

Despite falling to a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, Carlo Ancelotti believes Napoli can overturn their deficit against Arsenal at the Stadio San Paolo.

Soon-to-be Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey and former Sampdoria ace Lucas Torreira were key as the Gunners claimed a comfortable win but Ancelotti believes the game was lost in the first 20 minutes.

“We lost this game in the first 20 minutes,” he told journalists at his post-match press conference.

“We were outdone under pressure and the two goals came from obvious mistakes.”

Even in defeat, Ancelotti is happy with the performances of his players.

“Throughout the game, we showed character and quality,” he added.

“I know it will be difficult, but I think tonight has rid us of our fears.

“I think that, if we’re all together, we can do it.

“We missed a performance in the first half, but I’m not disappointed – I’m confident.”