Ancelotti: I can’t fault Napoli players despite Europa League exit

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti refused to criticise his players after they were knocked out of the Europa League at the Quarter-Finals stage by Arsenal on Thursday.

The Premier League club followed up a 2-0 first leg victory with a 1-0 win at the Stadio San Paolo, courtesy of an Alexandre Lacazette freekick, meaning Napoli will finish the season empty-handed.

However, Ancelotti remained adamant that it had been a positive campaign, with the Azzurri holding a firm grip on second place in Serie A.

“I am sorry for the defeat, but there is nothing I can reproach the players for,” the former AC Milan and Chelsea tactician declared in his post match press conference.

“The season is not over and we have to finish it well. This team has proved that they can compete against opponents with three or four times our revenue.

“Our objective now is to make sure we secure second place and qualify for the Champions League, and prepare for a positive campaign next year.”

Napoli’s elimination means that no Italian side remains in European competition this term, with Juventus knocked out of the Champions League by Ajax on Tuesday.