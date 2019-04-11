Ancelotti: I haven’t picked attack for Arsenal clash

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti isn’t ready to reveal who will start in attack for the Azzurri for their Europa League clash with Arsenal on Thursday.

The two sides square off at the Emirates in the first leg of their quarter-final battle, with the Partenopei boss making it clear he has several options to choose from when it comes to his starting XI.

“My doubts are tied to who is available,” Ancelotti told reporters at his pre-match press conference. “I could start Mertens-Milik, Insigne-Mertens, Insigne-Milik or there could be a surprise with Ounas and Younes.

“It’s an important match for our season as we are happy to have made it here. We will give it our all.

“We’re happy with where we are. If you look at the gap to Juventus, we have to try and reach 80 points. This is our goal, and you can’t judge Napoli by comparing them to Juventus.

“[The match with Arsenal] will play a role in qualification, but it is only the first act.”

Ancelotti is no stranger to matches with Arsenal thanks to his time as Chelsea manager, but he made it clear they are a very different side than the one he used to face.

“It’s a totally different story, different manager, different team, new players, so it’s a new era,” he added.

“Arsenal are still competitive in the Premier League and Europe, so we respect this club and are honoured to play this quarter-final against them.

“Emery has a lot more experience in the Europa League than me. He is a fantastic coach, and the fact he is on the Arsenal bench will make it more difficult for us.”