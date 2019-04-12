Arsenal investigate racist abuse towards Napoli defender

Arsenal have announced they are investigating a video reportedly showing a fan directing racist abuse toward Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulbaly during their Europa League meeting.

The Senegalese international scored an own goal in a 2-0 defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium in their quarter final first leg tie.

“We utterly condemn use of this type of racist language and have launched an investigation to identify the culprit,” Arsenal said in a statement.

Arsenal FC have opened an investigation after this video surfaced last night as a fan aimed racist abuse at Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly [@charles_watts]. pic.twitter.com/G4ByckIH39 — TheAFCnewsroom (@TheAFCnewsroom) April 12, 2019

“We operate a zero-tolerance approach and anyone behaving like this is not welcome at Arsenal and will be banned from matches.

“We have an extremely diverse community of fans who are all part of the Arsenal family and such incidents are rare at the Emirates Stadium.

“We encourage supporters to report any incidents as they happen to stewards or via our matchday alert service.”

The incident comes just a week after Juventus striker Moise Kean was racially abused by Cagliari supporters, prompting an ill-judged response from captain Leonardo Bonucci.

Koulibaly was subjected to racist abuse in December when his side lost 1-0 to Inter, a game in which the defender was also sent off.