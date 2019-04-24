Arsenal look to replace Juventus-bound Ramsey with Sampdoria star

As they prepare for life without Aaron Ramsey, Europa League semi-finalists Arsenal will seek to replace the midfielder by swooping for Sampdoria’s Dennis Praet.

Wales international Ramsey will join Juventus at the end of the season on a free transfer, with Arsenal yet to secure a replacement for the 28-year-old.

However, after snapping up Uruguayan Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria last summer, the Daily Mirror report that the Gunners could return to the Blucerchiati for fellow midfielder Praet, who has impressed this season.

It is believed that the North London club have been keeping a watchful eye on Praet over the course of the campaign and are ready to make an approach to land the Belgian.

Indeed, he has been identified as an ideal replacement for Ramsey by senior figures at the Emirates Stadium and coach Unai Emery has given the green light to an approach.

The 24-year-old joined Sampdoria from Anderlecht in 2016 and has gone on to score four goals in 96 appearances for the Serie A outfit.