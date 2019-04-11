Arsenal player ratings: Ramsey gives Napoli a taste of what’s to come

As Napoli continued their run of defeats on English soil, losing 2-0 to Arsenal in the Europa League on Thursday night, it was incoming Serie A midfielder Aaron Ramsey who did the damage.

The Partenopei never really hit their stride at The Emirates stadium in the capital and midway through the first-half appeared destined for defeat.

Joining Juventus this summer, Welsh international ended a well-worked team move by firing past Alex Meret, before ex-Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira sent a shot canoning of Kalidou Koulibaly and into the net.

Have your say and rate the players’ performances!