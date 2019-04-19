Arsenal player ratings: Ramsey’s dress rehearsal in Italy ends early

A fine Alexandre Lacazette freekick was enough for Arsenal to claim a 1-0 victory over Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo and book a place in the Europa League Semi-Finals.

The French striker bent the ball into the bottom corner from range midway through the first half, as the Gunners built on a healthy 2-0 lead from the first leg to progress with ease.

Despite a late Napoli fightback, the Gunners’ defence remained resolute and they saw out a comprehensive 3-0 aggregate victory.

Have your say and rate the players’ performances!