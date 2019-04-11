Arsenal v Napoli: Official Line-Ups

Napoli haven’t had it easy domestically of late but will be hoping to get back to winning ways in their Europa League quarter-final meeting with Arsenal on Thursday.

Both sides come into the game fresh off the back of disappointment, with Napoli drawing at home to Genoa in Serie A while Arsenal fell against Everton in the Premier League last weekend.

The pair have met just twice in Europe previously, with both coming in the group stages of the 2013/14 Champions League. Then, each won their home game 2-0.

All signs are favourable for the English side ahead of the first leg. The Gunners have lost just once in their last 17 home UEFA Cup/Europa League matches, while Napoli haven’t won any of their eight European fixtures on English soil – losing seven and drawing one of those.

Arsenal: Cech; Papastathopoulos, Koscielny, Monreal; Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Ramsey, Kolasinac; Ozil; Aubameyang, Lacazette

Napoli: Meret; Hysaj, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Callejon, Allan, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Mertens, Insigne