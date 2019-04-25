Atalanta player ratings: Papu and Ilicic send La Dea to Rome

A second-half Papu Gomez strike gave Atalanta a 2-1 win over Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia Semi-Final on Thursday, securing a 5-4 aggregate victory and a spot in the Final.

Josip Ilicic had drilled Atalanta level against his former club in the first half to cancel out an early Luis Muriel effort before Gomez’s effort from the edge of the box was fumbled in by goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

The two sides played out an enthralling encounter at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia, just weeks after they had delivered a spectacular 3-3 draw in the first leg, as the hosts booked a date against Lazio for the trophy.