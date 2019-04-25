Atalanta v Fiorentina: Official Coppa Italia Line-Ups

After playing out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the first leg of their Semi-Final, Fiorentina and Atalanta square off for the opportunity to take on Lazio for the Coppa Italia crown.

Hosts Atalanta turn to Papu Gomez and Duvan Zapata for goals, whilst Slovenia international Josip Ilicic returns to face his former club. Rafael Toloi misses out in defence through injury but Jose Luis Palomino steps in at the back.

Meanwhile, new Viola coach Vincenzo Montella has an almost full strength squad to choose from, with only Marko Pjaca ruled out. Federico Chiesa and Luis Muriel provide the firepower in a front three with Kevin Mirallas, whilst Brazilian Gerson takes his place in midfield.

An enthralling first leg in Florence saw Fiorentina peg La Dea back from two goals down in the first half, before settling for a 3-3 draw. With plenty of attacking impetus from both teams, Chiesa will be hoping to pip AC Milan striker Krystzof Piatek to become the top scorer in the competition. Currently on six strikes, the Italian, who bagged a hattrick in a 7-1 mauling of Roma, is only two behind his Polish counterpart.

Atalanta: Gollini; Palomino, Djimsiti, Palomino; Castagne, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez, Zapata

Fiorentina: Lafont; Milenkovic, Pezzella, Ceccherini, Biraghi; Benassi, Veretout, Gerson; Chiesa, Muriel, Mirallas