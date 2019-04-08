Atletico Madrid turn to Napoli duo as Griezmann replacements

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has set his sights on Napoli pair Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik, as they prepare for life after Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann has been heavily linked with a move away from the Rojiblancos this summer, and Simeone and the Atleti hierarchy have seemingly begun planning alternatives by targeting the Napoli duo as potential replacements.

According to CalcioNews24, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis has already rebuffed a €50 million offer in the last few days for Italian international Insigne, but now the Madrid side have also identified fellow forward Milik as a target. This has also added fuel to the fire that Diego Costa’s time with the club may be up.

It will in all likelihood take massive bids for both players to convince De Laurentiis to part company with his talismanic forwards.

Poland striker Milik has 16 Serie A goals to his name this season, whilst Insigne has nine goals and six assists in 21 appearances in the league.