At the end of AC Milan’s 1-0 win over Lazio, Tiemoue Bakayoko and matchwinner Franck Kessie paraded Francesco Acerbi’s shirt in front of the Curva Sud in celebration.

After the match against Sassuolo, Acerbi said that his side were stronger than Milan, to which Bakayoko tweeted: “Ok, see you Saturday.”

And it was the Milan man who had the last laugh and took the No.33 jersey as a memento from the win.