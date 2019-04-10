Bakayoko’s AC Milan stay hinges on Champions League qualification

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s stay at AC Milan is dependant on whether or not the Rossoneri can secure qualification for the Champions League for next season.

The 24-year-old Frenchman has been on loan from Chelsea this season and has been an important cog in Gennaro Gattuso’s midfield.

According to Tuttosport, to make the deal permanent, the Premier League side will want €38 million, but Milan would only be willing to consider a bid were they to get into Europe’s top competition.

Reportedly, they would be reluctant to pay such a large fee for a player who lacks versatility, were they not to get the financial injection that comes with Champions League football.

Bakayoko has made 37 appearances for Milan this season in all competitions, including 25 in Serie A.