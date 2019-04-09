Barcelona ace tops Inter list of midfield reinforcements

Inter have earmarked three potential reinforcements – topped by Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic – for their midfield this summer.

The need for a new name in the middle of the park was made apparent on Sunday, when the Nerazzurri slumped after Marcelo Brozovic was forced off during their 0-0 draw with Atalanta.

Without the Croatian, Inter struggled to keep hold of the ball in the middle of the park, and his absence has only reinforced the notion that a big name signing is needed at the end of the season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport reports Rakitic is the top name on that list. Inter have been in contact with Barcelona, and given the Blaugrana haven’t ruled out a move, there is belief within the Nerazzurri ranks that a move is possible.

The next name being looked at is Cagliari’s Nicolo Barella, who the Sardinians value at €50 million.

Lastly, Tanguy Ndombele of Lyon is also being looked at, though a host of Europe’s top clubs are also eager to sign the 22-year-old Frenchman.